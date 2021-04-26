Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Capital

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

WIFI stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $623.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

