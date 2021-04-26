Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIFI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

