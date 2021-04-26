BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $526,620.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.02. 7,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 27,368 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $880,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

