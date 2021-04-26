Bokf Na Acquires 5,446 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.91.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

