Bokf Na Buys 1,161 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

