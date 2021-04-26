Bokf Na Buys Shares of 70,303 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,808,000 after buying an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,828,000 after buying an additional 656,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $58.12 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

