Bokf Na Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $313.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.63. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.91.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

