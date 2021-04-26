Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $165.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

