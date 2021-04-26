Bokf Na Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 308,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725 in the last three months.

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.84.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $136.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

