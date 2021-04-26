Bokf Na Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $139.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.92 and a 12 month high of $139.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

