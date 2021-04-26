Bokf Na Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.03.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $162.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.