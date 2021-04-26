Bokf Na Has $4.56 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,217 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $99,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

American Express stock opened at $144.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

