Bokf Na Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI opened at $143.97 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.21 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.48.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

