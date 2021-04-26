Bokf Na Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $131.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

