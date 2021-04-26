Bokf Na Has $4.78 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.61. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

