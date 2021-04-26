Bokf Na Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,486 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $147.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

