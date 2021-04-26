Bokf Na Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

PSA stock opened at $276.77 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $277.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average is $234.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

