Bokf Na Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.08% of ITT worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Cowen upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $94.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

