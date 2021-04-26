Bokf Na Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,264,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $133.96 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $2,238,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 9,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $1,355,962.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,976,104.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

