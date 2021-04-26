Bokf Na Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

