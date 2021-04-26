Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 46,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

NYSE PXD opened at $146.45 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

