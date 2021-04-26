Bokf Na Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.22 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

