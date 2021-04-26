Bokf Na Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.85.

Shares of J opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $137.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

