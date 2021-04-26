Bokf Na Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $131.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

