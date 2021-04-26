Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,840 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $262,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $193,700,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

