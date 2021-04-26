Bokf Na Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AON were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of AON by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 124.8% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $230.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $240.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.14 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.