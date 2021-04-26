Bokf Na Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $262.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.98. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.