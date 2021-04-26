Bokf Na Sells 10,195 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

