Bokf Na Sells 11,290 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,557,000 after acquiring an additional 506,107 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $169.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

