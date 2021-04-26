Bokf Na Sells 16,396 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.13% of Hillenbrand worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

HI stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

