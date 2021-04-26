Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $232.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

