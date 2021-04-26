Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $340.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.82 and a 200 day moving average of $335.84. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.10 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

