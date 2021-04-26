BOLT (BOLT) Trading Down 5.9% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $487,871.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00731987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.85 or 0.07308884 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars.

