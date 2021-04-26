Bondly Price Reaches $0.30 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

