Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,395.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,368.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,119.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

