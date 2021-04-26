Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 1.7% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,368.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,119.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

