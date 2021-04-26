Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Booking worth $54,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,395.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,368.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,119.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.