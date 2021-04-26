Booking Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($3.54) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the business services provider will earn ($3.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $93.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.23 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking stock opened at $2,395.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,368.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2,119.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

