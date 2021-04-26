Boosted Finance Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $72.55 or 0.00134454 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $886,561.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00285961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.00992724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00727633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.31 or 0.99879736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.