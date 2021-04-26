Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 4.2%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.08 and last traded at $69.29. Approximately 9,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

