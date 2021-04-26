BOScoin Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $3,174.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000137 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

