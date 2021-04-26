Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.63 Million

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $658.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $641.10 million and the highest is $671.98 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $710.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $106.05 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

