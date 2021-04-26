Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 101,995 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $63.69 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.