Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 653 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $383.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $384.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

