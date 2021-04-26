Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Cactus worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 140.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 11,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $381,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

