Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 72,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 96,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 36.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 251,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

