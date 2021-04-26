Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 142,803 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,803 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $20,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

