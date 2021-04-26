Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 92,617 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,617 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.23% of Amdocs worth $21,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after buying an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

