Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.35.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $532.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $539.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.