Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,935 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.12.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

